"You Are Exactly What You Eat!", More True Today Than Ever Before!

Good nutrition is extremely important to everyone and it is relatively easy to have with minimal effort. It doesn't matter if you are dieting and trying to lose weight. It doesn't matter if you have low finances. There is absolutely no reason to forgo a healthy diet. It can be as simple as taking a vitamin supplement or implementing fresh produce into your life.

If you are traveling to a high-altitude destination, don't take medication that might mask the effects of altitude sickness. Instead, drink plenty of water to mitigate the symptoms. Masking them might mean you don't realize the danger until it's already too late; it's better to just deal with that headache for a few hours instead.

Try eating low-fat dairy products. Milk and cheese have very high fat levels, and instead of cutting them out of a healthy diet completely, try eating them in a more sensible, low-fat way. Try cheeses that are lower in fat, such as cottage cheese, and try purchasing 1% or 2% milk. This way you can still enjoy dairy foods and their benefits.

Vitamin D is an important part of a healthy diet. It assists in bone and teeth formation by maintaining calcium and phosphorous levels in the body. Vitamin D also helps in immune function and cell growth. Lowering cancer risk is yet another benefit of vitamin D.

If you're not a dairy drinker, now is the time to start. Studies have shown that people who regularly consume over six hundred milligrams of calcium per day as part of a healthy diet have significantly less body fat than individuals who consume less than 600 mg. Calcium intake can also be supplemented by eating broccoli or cottage cheese.

When you go to coffee shops to get your morning fix, you should stick to basic coffee and personalize the amount of sweetener and lightener you add to it. This means that you can add a sugar substitute and skim milk, and you will not be drinking any unnecessary fat and calories.

For snacking "on-the-go" be sure to carry a reusable tote filled with fresh fruit in season and a bottle of home-purified water. By always having a healthful snack and plenty of good drinking water with you, you will avoid the temptation to purchase soft drinks and junk food to satisfy your normal hunger.

Don't be sucked in by expensive "super-foods"! Normal food is just fine for nutritional value. Make healthful choices in fresh fruits and veggies, lean meats and fish, legumes, beans and nuts and whole grain breads and cereals at your local market. Use a water purifying pitcher to provide you with plenty of pure water economically. Avoid junk, and eat normal, healthful food in abundance for optimum health.

Finding proper nutrition information is easy. For those of us starting out, it's a good idea to eat a balanced diet. You will need to make sure you are getting about 15-20% protein, around 20-30% fat and at least 50-55% of carbohydrates. This will leave your body feeling fresh and refined.

When you go grocery shopping, be sure to make a list ahead of time and try setting a time limit for your shopping. If you have a list, you are less likely to purchase items that are unhealthy for you. When you set a time limit, this can prevent you from going into parts of the store that has processed food.

Very few people realize that if you feel full, you've already eaten too much. For this reason, dieticians and nutritionists recommend slow, measured bites of food punctuated by long, full gulps of water. This guarantees that you never reach that extremely uncomfortable, bloated point that follows a hastily eaten and improperly enjoyed meal.

If you are used to having sandwiches and you just cannot imagine your life without them there is an easy solution that is much lower in fat and calories. You can split a whole wheat pita in half and make your sandwich on that instead of eating white bread.

Increase your use of herbs and spices. Part of the reason "eating healthy" seems so unattractive is the perceived blandness of the food. The truth is, fat and salt are natural flavoring agents, so if you remove them you've got to start experimenting with herbs and spices until you've got healthy food that is full of flavor.

If you really must eat a burger and fries from a fast food place because you just cannot resist, it would serve you best to get a meal that was meant for a child. Instead of getting a full size meal you can have a small burger with a small order of fries.

If you have problems with acne, be sure that you are getting enough vitamin A. This oil-based vitamin is very beneficial to the skin and in the form of Retinol, it can be found in oily fish, dairy products and liver. In the Beta Carotene form, Vitamin A can be found in colorful fruits and vegetables, especially green leafy veggies like kale, parsley and spinach and orange veggies like carrots, pumpkin and yams.

